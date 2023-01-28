Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Berenberg Bank

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.21.

Shares of Seagen stock opened at $140.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.78. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $510.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $675,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,808.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 7,500 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,459 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

