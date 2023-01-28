SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Oppenheimer

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.96.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.38.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 132,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,458,091.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

