SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SunPower to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SunPower from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Up 5.5 %

SPWR stock opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. SunPower had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SunPower by 19.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.