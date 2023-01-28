Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $117.50 to $111.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.81.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 26.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,657,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 825,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,411,000 after purchasing an additional 606,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

