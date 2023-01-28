Royal Bank of Canada Raises Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $195.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TRV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $188.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.80. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,682.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $185,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,672,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock worth $10,236,468 over the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

