Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Cut to Sell at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Handelsbanken lowered shares of Mips AB (publ) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Mips AB (publ) from SEK 480 to SEK 330 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mips AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mips AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.00.

MPZAF opened at $57.70 on Wednesday. Mips AB has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70.

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sports helmets for biking, skiing and snowboarding, equestrian, team sports, climbing, and white water rafting; and road motorcycle and motocross helmets. The company also provides safety helmets for industrial use, and legal enforcement and armed forces.

