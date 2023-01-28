Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $191.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Shares of UNP opened at $202.39 on Wednesday. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

