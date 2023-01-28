Raymond James Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $199.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $186.00 to $199.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $178.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.24. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

