IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post FY2027 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst Z. Jallah forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDYA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 2.1 %

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.69. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

