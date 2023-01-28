Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
About Vitesse Energy
