TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $83.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

