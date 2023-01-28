Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to $2.75

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZLA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in Vizsla Silver by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 2,505,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and coper deposits. Its flagship project is the Panuco-Copala silver gold district located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

