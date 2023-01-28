Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.50. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank set a C$170.00 target price on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$161.08.

TSE CNR opened at C$157.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.73 billion and a PE ratio of 21.64. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$166.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$159.97.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.862 per share. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,454,299.44.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

