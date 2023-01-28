Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $78.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.