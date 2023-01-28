Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,089. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Gartner Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $331.62 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $338.48 and a 200-day moving average of $308.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

