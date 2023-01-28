Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $11.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Pulmonx Stock Up 2.8 %

LUNG opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $344.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 110.97%. The business had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Ferrari purchased 5,438 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $28,875.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,485.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,755 shares of company stock valued at $34,127 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

