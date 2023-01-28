Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 147.17 ($1.82).

Several analysts recently commented on MKS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,801 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52), for a total value of £29,275.23 ($36,245.18).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

About Marks and Spencer Group

Shares of MKS opened at GBX 146.20 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.65. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 222.74 ($2.76). The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 913.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

