Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $579.84.

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $492.53 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $431.50 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.26. The company has a market capitalization of $118.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 32.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.