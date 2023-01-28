Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CP opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

