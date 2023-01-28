Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.47.

Several brokerages have commented on MRTX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.20. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $124.81.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,465,677. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,225,000 after buying an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after acquiring an additional 453,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 307,184 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.