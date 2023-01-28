Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) PT at $58.21

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $79.25.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 155.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.