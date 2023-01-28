AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. AB SKF has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

