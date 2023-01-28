Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Price Target Raised to $3.00

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLIGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKLI. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Akili in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akili from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akili presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.75.

AKLI stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 12.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37. Akili has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Akili will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

