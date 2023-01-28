Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMED. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.25.

Amedisys Stock Up 2.2 %

Amedisys stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $79.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 122,588 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,938,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 393,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,362,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

