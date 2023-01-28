Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Cut to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BKNG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,475.62.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,464.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.26. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,094.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,941.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 315,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

