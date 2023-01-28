AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 45,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,057,977.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,029,440 shares in the company, valued at $322,677,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,449 shares of company stock valued at $16,719,555. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $626,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $2,646,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 629,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 60,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHCO opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $756.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

