Analysts Set Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) PT at $12.58

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,523,000 after buying an additional 48,935,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,219,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 316,992 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD opened at $2.69 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

