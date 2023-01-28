Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Receives $60.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

CLNXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $40.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

