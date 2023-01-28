Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $540.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SARTF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($577.17) to €540.00 ($586.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $364.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $314.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.65. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $501.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.74.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

