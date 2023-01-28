Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) PT at $104.75

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on INGR. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $101.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.