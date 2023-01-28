Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

KOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

NYSE KOF opened at $74.16 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $77.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.