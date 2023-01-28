Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

RLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa purchased 55,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,644,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,898,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,383,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,128 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 419,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,443,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.10.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMDGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

