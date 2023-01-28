Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Receives $126.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 39.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

