Analysts Set Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Price Target at $5.00

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

BSBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.84. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

