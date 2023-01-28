NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2023

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.