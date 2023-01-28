NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXRT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

In related news, General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. acquired 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,079.11. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 5,795 shares in the company, valued at $258,283.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

