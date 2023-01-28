Wells Fargo & Company Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $74.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.21.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 60.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

See Also

