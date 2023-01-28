Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BYD. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.73.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.54%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at $24,211,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,286 shares of company stock worth $36,292,575 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

