Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bally’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Bally’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

Insider Transactions at Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $578.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.59 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Analysts forecast that Bally’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330,587.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

