MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $54.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.68.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 311,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,611 shares of company stock worth $9,506,562. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

