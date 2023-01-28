Credit Suisse Group Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.85.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.99. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 72,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $611,821.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,885,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,659.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,869 shares of company stock worth $2,555,971. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 18.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Snap by 31.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 395,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 40.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 254,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 1.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Snap by 97.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

