Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an inline rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.55.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

DGX stock opened at $145.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,790 shares of company stock worth $6,678,255 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.