Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $59.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 639,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 121,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

