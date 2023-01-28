The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $47.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

DT stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

