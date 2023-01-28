The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $47.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.42.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Down 0.4 %

DT stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dynatrace by 191.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 190,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Dynatrace by 21.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.