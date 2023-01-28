Traders Buy High Volume of ARK Innovation ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 541,615 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 234% compared to the typical volume of 162,209 call options.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $29.43 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

