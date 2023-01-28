Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 31,413 put options on the company. This is an increase of 99% compared to the average volume of 15,786 put options.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $83.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,526,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

