iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 40,043 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 219% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,548 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $35.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $41.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,148,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 88,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 535,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,481,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after purchasing an additional 513,794 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2,502.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,457,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,696 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,423,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

