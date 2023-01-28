Traders Buy Large Volume of Lumen Technologies Put Options (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 65,992 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 207% compared to the average volume of 21,462 put options.
Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $5.29 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,754.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after purchasing an additional 44,169 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.
