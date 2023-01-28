Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,060 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
