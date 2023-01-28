Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,594 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,060 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,568,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 951,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 95,541 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 689,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,586,000 after buying an additional 189,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 205.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,806,000 after buying an additional 263,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

