Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 134,874 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 80,664 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

