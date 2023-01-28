Shoals Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,470 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,607 put options.

SHLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,032 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $344,837.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,877,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,449 shares of company stock valued at $15,107,419 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.81 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.92 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 453.46% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

